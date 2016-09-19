NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- VTS, the industry's leading leasing and asset management platform, today announced Tenant Relationship Management (TRM), a complete suite of tools built specifically for landlords and asset managers. TRM offers complete visibility into tenant relationships across an entire organisation, allowing landlords and asset managers to maximise existing tenant connections and accelerate pipeline opportunities. TRM also unlocks greater insight into a portfolio's tenant composition, helping landlords and asset managers understand who their top tenants are, quantify exposure and maintain better relationships.

"At VTS, our vision is to create tools that enable users to focus on what's most important: building lasting relationships and closing deals," said Nick Romito, co-founder and CEO, VTS. "That's why we're introducing TRM, a suite of tools that automates the network effect of commercial real estate, allowing users to harness the collective power of tenant relationships and information across their organisation. Ultimately, this enables landlords and asset managers to capitalise on existing tenant connections, accelerate deal flow and better manage tenant relationships. TRM revolutionises the way users access tenant data, so they have the business intelligence they need to better leverage relationships and close deals faster."

TRM includes new features that will enable VTS users to:

Unlock company-wide connections to accelerate new opportunities - Users receive automatic email alerts about existing tenant relationships across their organisation and have access to detailed tenant intelligence about existing leases, deal history and activity across their network.

Identify top tenants in real-time to understand company-wide exposure - Users can identify their largest tenants by total square feet, annual revenue or industry type, enabling them to better understand potential exposure to hypothetical events, such as a tenant downsize or industry downturn, and act accordingly.

Access detailed tenant insights to improve client retention - Users can get the whole picture of a tenant's presence across their entire portfolio, with an aggregated view of leases, deals, TIMs and contacts. Users can also record and view all tenant updates and activities in one centralised location and leverage this consolidated information to boost tenant satisfaction.

The above features are available through TRM Premium, which will be available as an upgrade to all VTS users in November. Select tenant relationship management tools will come standard with the VTS subscription and will be rolled out to all VTS customers starting in October.

TRM is another extension of the core VTS platform that 8 out of the top 10 largest global investment managers have already adopted as their platform of choice. Click here for more information on TRM and TRM Premium.

About VTS

VTS is the world's leading asset management and leasing platform built to provide real-time portfolio analytics to the top landlords and brokerage firms in the world. VTS allows agents and landlords to manage deal activity, identify trends and quantify portfolio performance from their desktop or mobile device. With 3 billion square feet under management, VTS is the driving force behind the industry's shift towards real-time data and is quickly becoming the market standard. For more information, visit vts.com.