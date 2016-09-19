Class 40 ICR Supports up to 600Gbps Single Wavelength Data Transmission for Datacenter Interconnects

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of hybrid photonic integrated circuit based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced at the European Conference on Optical Communications and Exposition (ECOC) held in Dusseldorf, Germany, that it is sampling a Class 40 High Bandwidth Micro-Intradyne Coherent Receiver (HB Micro-ICR) capable of supporting 64 Gbaud symbol rates, which is double the bandwidth of standard 32 Gbaud ICRs. The HB Micro-ICR supports higher order modulation up to 64 QAM, which when coupled with NeoPhotonics ultra-narrow linewidth, external cavity Micro-ITLA laser, can achieve 600 Gbps over Datacenter Interconnect distances of 80 km.

Similarly, using Dual Polarization QPSK modulation the HB Micro-ICR extends the reach to 2000 km at 200Gbps, double the data rate of standard coherent transmission. By using NeoPhotonics advanced coherent components, system designers can increase the bandwidth by up to a factor of six and dynamically change the reach and modulation format while keeping the number of components unchanged, enabling software defined networks (SDN) and greatly reducing the cost per bit.

NeoPhotonics HB Micro-ICR is designed to support the Optical Internetworking Forum Implementation Agreement for Micro-Intradyne Coherent Receivers (# OIF-DPC-MRX-01.0). The HB Micro-ICR form factor is designed to fit into both CFP2-ACO and CFP-DCO pluggable modules. Both the HB Micro-ICR and the ultra-narrow linewidth laser also exhibit the low electrical power required for use in pluggable modules. NeoPhotonics also offers a 45 Gbaud (Class 30) Micro-Coherent Receiver, which when used with the company's ultra-narrow linewidth tunable laser in a DP-32QAM configuration achieves 400 Gbps in Datacenter Interconnect applications.

"Our new HB Micro-ICR enables coherent system designers to greatly reduce the cost per bit by getting much higher data-rates out of the same number of optical components while at the same time flexibly changing the reach and data rate under software control in SDN," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "This exciting new product is made possible by our Advanced Hybrid Photonic Integration technology and, along with our line of Multi-Cast Switches, helps enable our customers to achieve their vision of a completely flexible high speed network that can dynamically adjust to changing needs," continued Mr. Jenks.

NeoPhotonics will exhibit at ECOC in stand 562 its suite of standard, small form factor and high bandwidth PIC-based components for 100G to 600G coherent line-side applications, along with its 100G and 400G client-side and datacenter CFP2, CFP8 and QSFP28 transceivers and components, as well as its multi-cast switches for "contentionless" ROADMs.

NeoPhotonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. The Company's products enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth over communications networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2000 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

