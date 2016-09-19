Park Place Technologies expands European presence with Com-Com acquisition

LONDON, Sept. 19,2016 /PRNewswire/ --Park Place Technologies announced today that it has purchased Com-Com, a provider of data centre maintenance in London, England. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed at the time of writing.

Logo- http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151215/295994LOGO

"We are thrilled to welcome Com-Com and their amazing capabilities for data centre maintenance into the Park Place Technologies family," says Ed Kenty, Chairman and CEO of Park Place Technologies. "Park Place has experienced considerable growth year-over-year. I believe our acquisition of Com-Com will add to our ongoing success in expanding our data centre services and support to our global customers."

The acquisition of Com-Com into Park Place Technologies will further Park Place's award-winning service of 6,500 companies across 89 countries and support throughout EMEA. Ed Kenty said, "I am excited to embark on this new relationship with Com-Com. Their talents and expertise allow us to expand and capitalise on future opportunities."

Ian Shearer, a former Director of Com-Com will assume the new role of General Manager of UK Operations at Park Place Technologies. Ian said, "We are absolutely delighted to become part of the Park Place Technologies' family. The synergies of the IT support and maintenance services we provide are very closely aligned with the philosophy of Park Place Technologies, so this is a natural fit. With Park Place Technologies' 110 + service locations worldwide, we can now offer our customers greater access to IT support and maintenance services internationally."

Ian also emphasised that for Com-Com customers, the name may have changed but it's 'business as usual'. "We look forward to providing our customers with the excellent service they have come to expect over the years. Within the Park Place Technologies family, our customers will benefit from a wider range of innovative IT maintenance and support services, as well as support for a wider range of hardware brands and models."

Notes to Editors:

1. About Park Place Technologies

For over two decades, Park Place Technologies has specialised in providing organisations around the globe with post-warranty maintenance and support solutions for their storage, server and networking equipment including EMC, Dell, IBM, Cisco, Hitachi, NetApp, HP, Sun/Oracle and legacy systems like Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC).

From small and mid-sized businesses and Fortune 500 organisations to government, higher education and healthcare institutions, Park Place Technologies is redefining the service experience for more than 6,500 customers around the globe with itsService First Philosophy.

Our History:

Park Place Technologies was established in 1991 and planted its technology roots as a computer hardware reseller. As customer needs grew and technology evolved, we shifted our focus from computer hardware to data centre hardware maintenance. It is at this stage of our evolution that the 'Service First' philosophy was created - a promise to our customers that their hardware uptime was our top priority. Since then, Park Place Technologies has rapidly expanded to become the premier provider of data centre hardware maintenance.

As one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America and Europe, we have the awards to prove it. With upwards of 425 employees, Park Place Technologies is able to serve customer's data centre hardware maintenance needs all around the world. Our 96% customer satisfaction rating stems from our superior service delivery. We take pride in our team of Field Service Engineers and Senior Technical Engineers all of whom have OEM experience, as well as our US-based call centre where critical hardware issues are immediately escalated. We now have 110 stocking locations around the globe that house 136,000 parts to serve our customers.

2. About Com-Com

Com-Com is a leading, independent, alternative supplier to businesses and institutions of IT storage, server and networking support, hardware supply and other IT services. We are providers of a wide range of cost containment solutions and have a particular specialism in post warranty hardware maintenanceand extending the life cycle of assets with 'End-of-Life' (EOL) maintenancesupport.

Our service and product offerings are designed to lower your operational expenditure and maximise your return on investment while at the same time ensuring you benefit from a reduction in your capital expenditure.

Our independence means that we are not tied in with any vendor, instead choosing to remain committed and focussed on providing you with a multitude of options that will meet your exact requirements. We provide support for a range of leading vendors including Bull, Cisco, Dell, EMC, Fujitsu, HP, IBM, NetApp and Sun/Oracle.

We have established relationships with brokers and suppliers throughout the UK and Europe. Our relationship power and access to the inventory of over 5,000 suppliers, combined with our large stocks of spares, our multi-skilled and accredited engineers and dedicated account managers enables you to receive competitive pricing, speed of delivery and excellent, unrivalled service.