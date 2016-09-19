Cargotec Corporation: Hiab launches two new features for loader cranes: HIAB FRAMEWORKSTM and Crane Tip Control

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 SEPTEMBER 2016 AT 10.00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, is launching two totally new features to ease crane installation and operation: HIAB FRAMEWORKSTM and Crane Tip Control. The world premiere of the new features will be in connection to the IAA Exhibition on 22-29 September in Hannover, Germany.

HIAB FRAMEWORKSTM for quicker crane installation

HIAB FRAMEWORKS is a modular system that provides for the customer a pre-manufactured, ready-to-install subframe that matches the chosen truck. The patented installation package offers a standardised solution for heavy crane sub-frames and is complete with pump, tanks and auxiliary stabilisers.

"With HIAB FRAMEWORKSTM the installation time can be reduced up to 75 percent. This means that the crane is ready for use much faster, which is a great benefit for installers, bodybuilders and our end customers," says Marcel Boxem, Director, Heavy Loader Cranes at Hiab.

The new installation package is a completely bolted system where stress calculations have been made in beforehand. "Basically anyone could install the crane safely and fast," Boxem continues. At the moment HIAB FRAMEWORKSTM is available for several HIAB heavy-range crane models and for truck brands Volvo, Renault, Scania and DAF.

Crane Tip Control for precise operation of a loader crane

The new Crane Tip Control (CTC) software feature in Hiab's HiPro control system simplifies loader crane operation. With the CTC feature the crane operator controls the behaviour of the crane tip instead of each crane function (slewing, first boom, second boom, extensions). In effect the crane is controlled using only three levers - slewing, horizontal movement and vertical movement.

"We have developed CTC based on customer requirements. Our customers wanted to be able to move the crane tip along a perfect vertical path without using a hoist - a movement that used to demand high operator precision and skills," explains Marcus Rösth, Manager, Control Systems, Hiab.

The operators can activate or deactivate the feature themselves by pressing a button on the hand controller. The crane instantly switches between CTC and normal crane mode. "CTC makes the crane operation easier and more efficient. The operators can benefit from the CTC feature by making the job safer, take on more advanced jobs and get more lifts done during the day," Rösth continues.

Welcome to see Hiab's innovations at the IAA on 22-29 September at our stand P35. Hiab's press event is held on Thursday 22 September at 1 p.m. CEST at the stand. Further information is available at iaa.hiab.com.

https://youtu.be/c6mjkXQlUPE (https://youtu.be/c6mjkXQlUPE%20)

For more information, please contact:

Marcel Boxem, Director, Heavy Cranes, Hiab, tel. +31 651 666 009, marcel.boxem@hiab.com

Marcus Rösth, Manager, Control Systems, Hiab, tel. +46 706 635 636, marcus.rosth@hiab.com

Hanna-Kaisa Talvensaari, Senior Communications Manager, Hiab, tel. +358 40 758 1572, hanna-kaisa.talvensaari@hiab.com

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment. Customer satisfaction is the first priority for us. Around 3,000 professionals at Hiab work to provide high-performance products and services that meet customer needs globally. Our product range includes HIAB loader cranes, JONSERED recycling and forestry cranes, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts and MULTILIFT demountables, as well as DEL, WALTCO and ZEPRO tail lifts. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





HIAB_truck_X-HiPro 638_Frameworks (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2042940/762624.png)

ctc_feature-symbol (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2042940/762625.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

