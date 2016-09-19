TransAir™ STS Series Gateways and T-Cloud Management Platform Combine to Bring High-Performance IoT Innovations to New Markets

LILEE Systems, provider of advanced mobile connectivity solutions and emerging innovator in cloud-based network solutions, announced today its new platform for mobile and fixed distributed enterprises, such as bus fleets and retail franchises, which includes multiple first-to-market capabilities. LILEE's TransAir™ STS series gateways and T-Cloud platform enable organizations to more rapidly and reliably network, track, control and interact with their mobile and fixed assets to improve operations and reduce costs.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160919005385/en/

LILEE's TransAir™ STS Series Gateways (Photo: Business Wire)

LILEE STS gateways offer multiple wired and wireless connectivity options and are installed In distributed assets, such as a bus or retail store. They include an onboard application engine that enables enterprise applications to run in a fog-computing architecture; i.e., integrating on-site and in-cloud computing. LILEE T-Cloud is a cloud-based solution that provides network management, autoprovisioning and the ability for third-party software providers to integrate with STS gateways. Connection to T-Cloud, via LTE-A, Wi-Fi or Ethernet, allows operators continuous remote access to IoT data, analytics, and the ability to perform critical asset management functions including zero-touch on-board application upgrades and configuration.

In an example use case for a corporate shuttle fleet, the STS gateway can support intelligent, coordinated incident response. If there is a situation onboard, the driver can press an alert button to notify the district office via a tablet connected through Wi-Fi or a physical button on the vehicle connected through the digital I/O. An application running on the onboard processor can then activate a network video recorder (NVR) connected to the application engine to stream IP camera data via LTE-A broadband to the district dispatcher for assessment. If the local police department is dispatched, the GPS on the STS provides location data for responders.

"A new generation of intelligent connectivity, provisioning, and management solutions are needed to drive adoption of IoT into a wider range of markets, such as first responders, retail, and smart cities," said Vikrant Gandhi, industry director of Information Communication Technologies (ICT) at Frost Sullivan. "For distributed enterprises to take maximum advantage of IoT, it is critical to have in place highly reliable, high-bandwidth mobile connectivity in a dramatically smaller form factor, combined with the flexibility to perform diagnostics and analytics anywhere decision makers want such as on-site or at a central location. LILEE's new STS series of fog-computing gateways achieve this goal and set a new standard for value in the distributed enterprise."

STS and T-Cloud Offer Multiple First-to-Market Capabilities

LILEE's TransAir STS series gateways and T-Cloud platform offer several first-to-market innovations. Among these:

STS is the only router in the world intelligent enough to inform downstream LAN applications when the upstream link is down and the LAN applications should pause.

STS includes the only application server to support both Linux and Windows applications.

STS is the first to incorporate dual Wi-Fi 802.11ac wireless functionality both upstream and downstream.

STS is the first to provide two dual LTE-Advanced radios.

STS and T-Cloud are the first to offer cloud-based provisioning for both SD-WAN and applications, enables direct from factory delivery of solution-specific hardware.

STS is the first to combine the support needed for a video solution onto a single device: Power-over-Ethernet ports for IP cameras, onboard application engine for NVR software, sensors for intelligent video tagging, and upstream Wi-Fi for fast and cost-effective uploading.

More about TransAir STS Gateways and the T-Cloud Platform

LILEE's TransAir STS series gateways consolidate broadband connectivity and routing, switching, application server, M2M connectivity, and IoT sensors in a compact, rugged form. STS and T-Cloud enable organizations to act much more rapidly and effectively on IoT generated data and analytics to improve operations and reduce costs. IT teams and systems integrators can quickly deploy solution templates to STS using T-Cloud, and continually update the mix of application software in the field as customer needs change.

LILEE has adopted an open, standards-based design allowing flexible, extensible use of the STS series gateway. The application engine supports Windows, Linux, and Android, enabling IT departments to run a wide range of enterprise applications of their choosing. LILEE's T-Cloud uniquely enables enterprises to deploy those applications to its gateway platforms on first connection and start up. Zero-touch autoprovisioning of core enterprise applications on a gateway consolidates equipment and allows for rapid start-up of distributed nodes, such as adding new vehicles to a commercial fleet or launching new retail stores for a franchise. It provides industry standard cloud-to-gateway capabilities, matching other cloud-based network providers' ability to autoconfigure and autoprovision remote network nodes. Bringing STS gateways and T-Cloud together serves as a means by which to improve connectivity, protect corporate assets, streamline network management, and reduce operational costs a groundbreaking capability for distributed enterprises.

"For many distributed enterprises, from transportation and commercial fleets to retailers to remote networked equipment, IT departments struggle to manage a network that connects hundreds of locations one node at a time," said John Marshall, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing at LILEE Systems. "Many enterprise IT departments do not have the resources to support remote sites or mobile fleets. LILEE's solution represents a breakthrough and step forward in connectivity for the proliferating number of manned and M2M nodes across distributed enterprises."

For general STS series and T-Cloud inquiries, please click here or contact sales@lileesystems.com.

For enterprise application partnership inquiries, please click here or contact sales@lileesystems.com.

To meet at the upcoming InnoTrans trade show in Berlin, Sept. 20-23, please click here or contact sales@lileesystems.com.

About LILEE Systems

LILEE Systems, recently listed as an Inc. 500 fastest growing private company, delivers integrated, open, and reliable industrial IoT wireless and wired connectivity solutions incorporating hardware, software, and services. LILEE solutions are improving operating efficiency and reducing costs in a wide range of industries. LILEE is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Taipei and Amsterdam.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160919005385/en/

Contacts:

For Sales and Partner inquiries, contact:

LILEE Systems

+1 408-988-8672

sales@lileesystems.com

or

For Press inquiries, contact:

LILEE Systems

Victoria Guimarin, +1 415-397-7600

lilee@upraisepr.com