Aabenraa, Denmark, 2016-09-19 09:07 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 24 February 2016 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 350m. The share buyback commenced on 29 February 2016 and will be completed by 31 December 2016.



The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of the European Commission's Regulation No 2273/2003 of 22 December 2003, known as the Safe Harbour Regulation.



The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares (DKK) -------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, 1,500,425 270,196,166.25 most recent announcement -------------------------------------------------------------- 12 September 2016 2,200 206.43 454,146.00 13 September 2016 2,500 207.91 519,775.00 14 September 2016 2,500 207.26 518,150.00 15 September 2016 2,800 207.81 581,868.00 16 September 2016 4,000 205.76 823,040.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total over week 37 14,000 2,896,979.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during 1,514,425 273,093,145.25 the share buyback programme --------------------------------------------------------------



All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.



Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.



Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 2,321,923 own shares, equal to 3.21% of the Bank's share capital.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=586665