At the request of Cognosec AB, 556135-4811 Cognosec AB shares will be traded on First North as from September 22, 2016.



Short name: COGS ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 257,179,500 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007604061 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 126905 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556135-4811 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: EUR -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1553.