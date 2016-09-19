Regulatory News:

BioInvent International (STO:BINV) announces that it has been granted additional patent protection in Japan, Russia and China for BI-505, its lead immune-oncology programme currently in Phase II for the treatment of multiple myeloma. These patents cover the use of BI-505 in the treatment of patients previously treated for cancer that have either not responded or subsequently relapsed. The patents now granted, add to patents previously granted in these countries, as well as in the US, Europe and other countries for BI-505 and its use in the treatment of cancer. BI-505 has received Orphan Drug Designation for multiple myeloma by both the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

BI-505 is a fully human antibody targeting cell adhesion molecule (ICAM-1), a protein on the surface of myeloma cells which can cause resistance to current treatment options. BI-505 switches off the resistant cell's survival signaling and stimulates the recruitment of macrophages that kill the myeloma tumor cells.

Earlier this year, BioInvent initiated a Phase ll study in collaboration with Penn Medicine in the US to investigate if BI-505 can deepen the anti-cancer response in multiple myeloma patients who have received high dose chemotherapy and underwent an autologous stem cell transplant.

BI-505, and its target ICAM-1, were identified using F.I.R.S.T™ BioInvent's translational discovery engine that allows simultaneous target and drug discovery.

Michael Oredsson, President and CEO of BioInvent, said: "We are pleased to have added three more patent approvals to our intellectual property portfolio for BI-505 covering the treatment of relapsed cancer in these important territories. BI-505 has the potential to provide a life line to multiple myeloma patients who are no longer responsive to standard of care and who have no other treatments options for this fatal disease".

Notes to editors:

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is focused on developing a first-in-class pipeline of antibody immuno-oncology therapeutics. The company's two lead clinical programs are BI-505, in Phase II development for multiple myeloma, and BI-1206, in Phase I/II for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukaemia. These innovative antibodies have been developed using BioInvent's proprietary technology platform, including its state-of-the-art antibody library, n-CoDeR and F.I.R.S.T™ technology for selection, screening and identification of antibodies. BioInvent also has its own manufacturing facility for the production of antibodies for research through to late-stage clinical trials. The Company has research collaborations in place with leading academic institutions including Penn Medicine, Cancer Research UK, and the University of Southampton. BioInvent generates revenues from its eight global partnerships, including Bayer Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. BioInvent is based in Lund, Sweden and currently has approximately 50 employees. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

About multiple myeloma

Myeloma is a difficult type of cancer that originates from B-cells and where there is a great need for improved therapies. About one in five patients with haematological cancer has myeloma, which generally affects older individuals. There are approximately 150,000 new cases of multiple myeloma globally a year. The current global market size for standard of care treatments, including Revlimid and Velcade, is over USD 8 billion.

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

