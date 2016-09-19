

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus declined notably in July from a month ago, the European Central Bank reported Monday.



The seasonally and working-day-adjusted current account surplus fell to EUR 21.0 billion in July from EUR 29.5 billion in June, which was revised down from EUR 28.2 billion surplus reported earlier.



It was also the below the surplus of EUR 26.7 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The surplus on goods trade shrank to EUR 26.4 billion in July from EUR 32.3 billion in the preceding month. Similarly, the surplus on services dropped to EUR 4.9 billion from EUR 6.9 billion.



At the same time, the primary income grew to EUR 3.4 billion from EUR 0.5 billion. In contrast. The deficit in secondary income widened to EUR 13.7 billion from EUR 10.1 billion.



The cumulated current account for the 12 months to July period showed a surplus of EUR 343.2 billion, equivalent to 3.0 percent of euro area GDP.



