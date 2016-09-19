The Supervisory Board of Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S has today adopted the Interim Report as at 30 June 2016.



Q3 2015/16:



-- Basic earnings amount to DKK 9.8 million (DKK 6.8 million). -- The Group's results for the quarter before tax show a profit of DKK 23.3 million (DKK 10.4 million). After tax, the Group shows a profit of DKK 18.2 million (DKK 8.2 million).



Q1-Q3 2015/16:



-- Basic earnings for the period increased from DKK 17.5 million to DKK 24.3 million. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in net financial income and an improvement of net loss/gain on mortgage deeds. -- The Group's results before tax for the period show a profit of DKK 19.3 million (DKK 5.8 million). The results for the period are affected by net positive fair value adjustments and realised losses on bonds including currency hedging of DKK 3.4 million as well as negative fair value adjustments of interest swaps and debt to mortgage credit institutes of DKK -7.9 million. -- The net asset value per share in circulation is DKK 349.34 (DKK 367.24). The net asset value per share in circulation is affected by the dividend distribution of DKK 20 million in January 2016, corresponding to DKK 20 per share.



Expected profit for the year 2015/16:



-- At present, basic earnings of approx. DKK 28 million are expected for the financial year 2015/16 compared to approx. DKK 24 million previously expected.



Fair value adjustments and losses and gains realised on bonds, foreign currencies and interest swaps, etc are not included in basic earnings and have, as from the beginning of the financial year until 18 August 2016, affected results for the year before tax by DKK -3 million. The amount covers DKK -5 million relating to the first three quarters of the financial year and DKK 2 million relating to the period 1 July to 18 August 2016.



For additional information concerning the Interim Report, please contact Jannik Rolf Larsen, CEO.



Jannik Rolf Larsen, CEO



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=586723