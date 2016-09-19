Tallinn, Vilnius, Riga, Stockholm, 2016-09-19 10:58 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the 16th of September 2016, Baltic Horizon held an investor conference webinar where fund manager Tarmo Karotam introduced the performance of the first half of 2016.



Baltic Horizon Fund would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here. Presentation is available here.



Tarmo Karotam Fund Manager e-mail: tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com, tel: +372 5089044