Valmet: Valmet to supply its first Waste to Energy boiler plant to China

Valmet Oyj's press release on September 19, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. EET

Valmet and Zibo Green Energy New Energy Co., Ltd. have signed a contract regarding a delivery of a SRF (solid recovered fuel) -fired boiler plant to Zibo Green Energy's power plant in the city of Zibo located in the Shandong province in China. The new Waste to Energy power boiler plant will supply electricity for the national grid.

The order was included in Valmet's second quarter 2016 orders received. The value of the order is not disclosed.

Zibo Green Energy's investment into efficient Waste to Energy solution enables high overall efficiency with very effective heat and power generation and additionally supports circular economy. Installation is scheduled to begin in February 2017. Heat and power production will start by the end of 2017.

"With the help of Valmet's efficient boiler technology and the operational reliability of the equipment, we expect to achieve high economic efficiency involving reduced need for maintenance and production shut-downs," says Shengquan Wang, General Manager at Zibo Green Energy New Energy Co., Ltd.

"This is Valmet's first Waste to Energy boiler plant delivery to China. We have developed our Waste to Energy concept especially for this type of power plants. The solution will enable excellent efficiency through high steam parameters even when combusting solid recovered fuels. Utilizing waste in energy production will enable a significant reduction of CO2 emissions compared to fossil fuel powered plants," says Kai Janhunen, Vice President, Heat and Power Generation at Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a CYMIC boiler island from fuel silo to boiler outlet. The boiler uses circulating fluidized bed (CFB) technology. The steam capacity of the new plant will be 108 MW and the plant's electricity production capacity will be approximately 35 MW.

The green field boiler plant will use SRF as its fuel totaling to 350,000 tons of SRF annually. Light fuel oil is used only for start-ups. The chlorine and alkaline content in the waste derived fuel is relatively high, but using Valmet's circular fluidized bed technology the emissions are controlled efficiently.

Information about the customer Zibo Green Energy

Zibo Green Energy New Energy Co., Ltd. specializes in municipal solid waste incineration for heat and power generation. The company is part of Hangzhou Jinjiang Group Co., Ltd.

