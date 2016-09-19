Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-09-19 11:11 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on September 19, 2016:



ISIN code LT0000630030 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB0N019D -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB0N019D -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2016-09-21 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2019-06-01 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,0 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,100 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % -0,056 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % -0,055 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 45 350 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 550 700 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 20 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 20 030 412,16 --------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com