In accordance with the decision by the Annual General Meeting, the members of the nominating committee of NetEnt (STO:NETB) should be appointed by the three shareholders/owner groups controlling the largest number of votes in NetEnt at the end of August, which desire to appoint a representative. In addition, the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall be a member of the nominating Committee. NetEnt hereby announces that the nominating committee has now been appointed ahead of the Annual General Meeting in April 2017, and consists of the following members:

John Wattin, Chairman (appointed by the Hamberg family)

Christoffer Lundström (appointed by Provobis Property Leisure AB)

Fredrik Carlsson (appointed by the Knutsson family)

Vigo Carlund (Chairman of the Board of Directors)

Shareholders can submit proposals to the nominating committee until December 2nd 2016 at: Nominating Committee, NetEnt AB, Luntmakargatan 18, SE-111 37 Stockholm, Sweden or to nomination@netent.com.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in Stockholm on April 21, 2017.

This information is information that NetEnt AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 CET on September 19, 2016.

About NetEnt NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world's most successful online casino operators. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (NET-B) and employs 800 people in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Krakow, Gothenburg, Gibraltar and New Jersey. www.netent.com

