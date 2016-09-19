At a shareholders' meeting of Arion Bank held Thursday 15 September, it was resolved to increase the number of directors by one, from seven to eight. At the meeting a new director was also elected, John P. Madden, managing director at Kaupthing.



The Board of Directors of Arion Bank now has the following members: Benedikt Olgeirsson, Brynjólfur Bjarnason, Gudrún Johnsen, John P. Madden, Kirstín Th. Flygenring, Måns Höglund, Monica Caneman and Thóra Hallgrímsdóttir. Kirstín is the representative of Icelandic State Financial Investments on the Board, and the others are nominated by Kaupskil.



John P. Madden



John P. Madden is a senior managing director at Kaupthing ehf. and has worked at BC Partners, Arle, ICG since 2014. From 1998 to 2013 he worked at Arcapita, first in the United States, then in the United Kingdom. Prior to that he was at Lehman Brothers. John has a BA in political economy from Williams College.



