Technip awarded Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the design and construction of new processing units and ancillary units

Project will increase refining capacity by 70,000 barrels per day after completion

Regulatory News:

Technip (Paris:TEC) (ISIN:FR0000131708) (ADR:TKPPY):

Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) revealed plans to expand the capacity of its ENOC Processing Company (EPCL) Jebel Ali facility by 50 per cent. The expansion project comprises of three separate packages at an estimated value in excess of US$1billion. The expected date for commercial production is Q4 of 2019.

The main package of the project will add a new Condensate processing train to the existing facility, expanding its daily capacity to 210,000 barrels, up from its existing current 140,000 barrels per day. Additional processing units will also be added. These include a new LPG/naphta hydrotreater, an isomerisation unit, kerosene hydrotreater, and a diesel hydrotreater. These units will ensure that the refinery's fuel products, which include gasoline, jet fuel and diesel, are capable of meeting expanding domestic fuel demand, as well as for export purposes.

Commenting on the project, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: "The UAE's energy demand is growing at about 9 per cent a year. Since our establishment, we have grown into a responsible, profitable and sustainable organisation that has continuously met these needs. An emerging aviation sector and the evolving logistics needs of numerous businesses invoke a strategy that demands foresight. The refinery expansion is part of this strategy to develop enabling infrastructure that fuels the nation's growth."

"For a rapidly developing market like Dubai, strategic investments in projects demonstrate that development strategies like Dubai Plan 2021 are already being realised," continued Al Falasi.

In response to the UAE's drive towards clean energy, the expanded EPCL facility will manufacture products for the local market meeting stringent Euro 5 standards.

Technip, which was contractor on the Jebel Ali refinery from 1997 to 1999, has been awarded a large contract, covering the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) for the design and construction of the processing unit. The Group's operating Center in Rome, Italy, will manage the project. The Front End Engineering Design was carried out by KBR. The licensor technology has been provided by UOP, Axens, and KT.

Marco Villa, President of Technip's Region EMIA, covering Europe, Middle East, India, Africa and Latin America, commented: "We are proud to reinforce the long lasting relationship between Technip and ENOC for the expansion of the Jebel Ali Refinery, which was successfully delivered by Technip in 1999 with outstanding safety, schedule and quality performances. This award confirms Technip's leading position in the refining sector and in the Middle-East downstream business, as well as its ability to provide its Clients with customised solutions combined with secure project delivery. We are firmly committed to repeat, and even more improve, our strong performance of the original Jebel Ali Refinery Project."

The subsequent two packages of the project will include the construction of storage tanks and a 31,000 square foot warehouse. Suitable Contractors are currently being short listed prior to the tendering process for both packages.

EPCL over the years has been continuously expanding and improving its production to cater for the ever growing needs of the local and international markets. It was first commissioned in 1999, starting with two Condensate distillation units with a name plate capacity of 60,000 bblsd each, four MEROX units, and storage capacity of 1,283 thousand cubic meters.

In 2010, and at a cost of US $850 million investment, EPCL commissioned additional units for the production of Low Sulfur Naphtha, and Reformate. Both critical components for the blending of gasoline, and as a feedstock to Petro-chemical plants. Subsequent to this, in 2012, EPCL completed a debottlenecking project increasing capacity to 140,000 barrels per day.

ENOC is constantly focusing on expanding capacities in order to support domestic energy demand in alignment with Dubai Plan 2021 and in preparation for EXPO 2020. Along with the development of its refinery capabilities, the company will also extend its service station portfolio by 50 per cent by 2020.

The facility also includes an ISO 9001:2015/ ISO 17025:2005 certified laboratory, and is the only accredited organisation in the Middle East that is capable of carrying out critical tests for gasoline and jet fuel products.

-ends-

Note to Editors

About ENOC:

Emirates National Oil Company Group (ENOC) is a leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. A wholly owned company of the Government of Dubai, ENOC Group offers a diverse portfolio of assets operating across five business segments: Supply, Trading and Processing, Terminals, Marketing, Retail and Exploration and Production. Servicing thousands of customers across 60 markets, the Group employs a workforce of over 9,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies and best practices towards the UAE's social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

About Technip:

Technip is a world leader in project management, engineering and construction for the energy industry.

From the deepest Subsea oil gas developments to the largest and most complex Offshore and Onshore infrastructures, our close to 32,500 people are constantly offering the best solutions and most innovative technologies to meet the world's energy challenges.

Present in 45 countries, Technip has state-of-the-art industrial assets on all continents and operates a fleet of specialized vessels for pipeline installation and subsea construction.

Technip shares are listed on the Euronext Paris exchange, and its ADR is traded in the US on the OTCQX marketplace as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: TKPPY).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160919005657/en/

Contacts:

Technip

Public Relations

Laure Montcel Tel. +33 (0) 1 49 01 87 81

or

Delphine Nayral Tel. +33 (0) 1 47 78 34 83

E-mail: press@technip.com

or

Investor and Analyst Relations

or

Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud, Tel. +33 (0) 1 85 67 43 81

E-mail: abaudeyvignaud@technip.com

or

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot, Tel. +33 (0) 1 85 67 43 86

E-mail: erobbemouillot@technip.com

or

Website http://www.technip.com

@TechnipGroup

or

ENOC

ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller

Naafia Mattoo, T: +9714 450 7600

naafia.mattoo@bm.com