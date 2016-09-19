Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "CHILDWISE Pre-school Report 2016" report to their offering.

Find out more about how the youngest children in the UK behave, what they are into and how their skills develop. By the time that children reach the age of 5, many attitudes and behaviour patterns are already established. The Pre-School Report looks at media use and wider experience among pre-school children, as told to us by their parents.

The CHILDWISE Pre-school Report was first published in 2009 in response to the call for more evidence and understanding of media consumption and behaviour among the under fives. Fast-forward seven years and media access among pre-schoolers is still very much in the spotlight.

This annual report provides a comprehensive understanding of what the youngest children are currently interested in, their media behaviour and how their wider skills are developing. Children's own preferences and aptitudes become apparent by age three to four, and many spend time independent from their parents, at nursery or playgroup. By age four most youngsters are self-sufficient on a tablet or mobile phone and are becoming independent players when accessing apps, games and downloadable content. This report explores all of this in detail, as well as looking at children's proficiency across a range of social, developmental and technical skills.

The report findings are based on interviews with 1,005 parents of children aged between six months and four years. Interviews were conducted online across the UK, during the month of July 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction Sample

2. Key Findings

3. Access to Media

4. Purchasing

5. Activities Skills

6. Household Profiles

7. Appendix

