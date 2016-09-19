The American Nurses Association and Elsevier Announce New Care Coordination Education Program

SILVER SPRING, Md and PHILADELPHIA, September 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Setting the Stage for the Future of Care Coordination

The American Nurses Association (ANA), the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's 3.6 million registered nurses, and Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced a new collaboration to set the stage for the future of care coordination with a new eLearning product.

"ANA is pleased to partner with Elsevier to extend our reach and provide distinct educational products to empower nurses and other healthcare professionals," said Terri Gaffney, PhD, MPA, RN, Vice President, Product Development, ANA.

With the healthcare system in transition, ANA is on a mission to improve care coordination by educating nurses to assume roles that will transform the nurse-consumer relationship. ANA's work in this area includes publications such as Care Coordination: The Game Changer - How Nursing Is Revolutionizing Quality Care, position statements that recognize and encourage funding for nurses' essential role in patient care coordination, and additional online resources that focus on care coordination.

ANA and Elsevier have developed an eLearning product that advances the nursing profession through ongoing continuing education. Care Coordination: What Nurses Need to Know is currently available to registered nurses working in health care organizations.

"Elsevier is honored to work with ANA to continue to bring high-quality, respected and credible products to the market," said Cindy Tryniszewski, MSN, RN, Vice President, Clinical Content, Elsevier Clinical Solutions. "As a nursing professional and longtime advocate for continuing education for nurses, I am confident that this eLearning product will meet the current and future needs for nurses who must advance the profession in an ever-changing workplace."

About the American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's 3.6 million registered nurses. ANA advances the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. For more information, visit http://www.nursingworld.org.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a world-leading provider of information solutions that enhance the performance of science, health, and technology professionals, empowering them to make better decisions, deliver better care, and sometimes make groundbreaking discoveries that advance the boundaries of knowledge and human progress. Elsevier provides web-based, digital solutions - among them ScienceDirect, Scopus, Research Intelligenceand ClinicalKey - and publishes over 2,500 journals, including The Lancet and Cell, and more than 35,000 book titles, including a number of iconic reference works. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.http://www.elsevier.com

