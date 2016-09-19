BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Will Landers, representing the Investment Manager noted;



Performance



For the month of August 2016, the Company's NAV rose by 2.0% and the share price rose by 3.2%, whilst the Company's benchmark, the MSCI EM Latin America Free Index, rose by 2.1% (all performance figures are in sterling terms).



An underweight to Chile added to returns as the Chilean peso weakened relative to the US dollar amid falling copper prices. Stock selection in Brazil also contributed positively to returns. An overweight to Petrobras contributed positively as the stock benefitted from a stronger oil price and positive developments in asset sales under its new management team, which was put in place by Brazil's new administration.



An off-benchmark position in Argentina weighed on returns driven by mixed economic data and uncertainty around potential tariff hikes in the country. Our lower than benchmark exposure to Colombia also detracted from returns as the country benefitted from a rally in oil prices and a finalized peace agreement with the FARC. Cielo detracted from returns as concerns regarding the regulatory environment resurfaced during the month.



Transactions/Gearing



During the month we added to Mexican real estate stock Fibra Uno given attractive valuations. In Brazil, we took profits in Petrobras given its recent strong performance while maintaining a higher than benchmark exposure. We exited Chilean retailer Falabella due to our increased concerns regarding the timing of a potential economic pick-up in Chile.



Net cash was approximately 1.0% at the end of August.



Positioning



Brazil remains attractive in our view. With the impeachment of former president Rousseff completed, we expect President Temer and his team to move the fiscal and growth agenda forward, providing an attractive background for Brazilian equities. Peru is favoured for similar reasons relating to the recently elected President Kuczynski. We are less enthusiastic about Chile, due to a lack of catalysts to improve growth in the near term, and Colombia given fiscal imbalances at current oil prices. We have a lower than benchmark exposure to Mexico given concerns surrounding its high valuation levels and political noise from both sides of the border. Overall, we are positive on the asset class as a result of the ongoing reform process in many countries, the low interest rate environment around the developed world and our expectation that 2017 could potentially provide positive surprises to growth expectations.



19 September 2016



ENDS



