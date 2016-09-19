BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, September 16
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
All information is at 31 August 2016 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
|One
month
%
|Three
months
%
|One year
%
|Three
years
%
|Five
years
%
|^^Since
31.03.06
%
|Sterling:
|Net asset value^
|2.0
|30.0
|35.6
|3.3
|-17.2
|62.4
|Share price
|3.2
|22.8
|37.9
|4.9
|-20.5
|50.8
|MSCI EM Latin America
|2.1
|31.6
|41.1
|1.9
|-14.1
|75.8
|US Dollars:
|Net asset value^
|0.6
|17.0
|15.7
|-12.4
|-33.2
|22.9
|Share price
|1.8
|10.5
|17.5
|-11.1
|-35.9
|14.0
|MSCI EM Latin America
|0.7
|18.5
|20.1
|-13.7
|-30.9
|32.8
|^cum income
^^Date which BlackRock took over the investment management of the Company.
Sources: BlackRock, Standard & Poor's Micropal
|At month end
|Net asset value - capital only:
|442.04p
|Net asset value - cum income:
|452.44p
|Share price:
|393.00p
|Total Assets#:
|£178.2m
|Discount (share price to cum income NAV):
|13.1%
|Average discount* over the month - cum income:
|13.3%
|Net cash at month end**:
|1.0%
|Gearing range (as a % of net assets):
|0-25%
|Net yield##:
|3.5%
|Ordinary shares in issue***:
|39,369,620
|Ongoing charges****:
|1.1%
|Total assets include current year revenue.
## calculated using total dividends declared in the last 12 months as at the date of this announcement as a percentage of month end share price.
*The discount is calculated using the cum income NAV (expressed in sterling terms).
**Net cash/net gearing is calculated using debt at par, less cash and cash equivalents and fixed interest investments as a percentage of net assets.
***Excluding 2,071,662 shares held in treasury.
**** Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding performance fees and interest costs for the year ended 31 December 2015.
|Geographic Exposure
|% of Total Assets
|% of Equity Portfolio *
|MSCI EM Latin American Index
|Brazil
|59.1
|59.7
|56.1
|Mexico
|28.2
|28.4
|29.0
|Peru
|6.2
|6.3
|2.8
|Argentina
|2.4
|2.5
|0.0
|Chile
|1.7
|1.7
|8.6
|Colombia
|1.4
|1.4
|3.5
|Net current assets (inc.Fixed interest)
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|-----
|-----
|-----
|Total
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|-----
|-----
|-----
|Sector
|% of Equity Portfolio *
|% of Benchmark
|Financials
|32.1
|31.2
|Consumer Staples
|24.4
|20.2
|Energy
|11.8
|8.5
|Materials
|9.6
|12.5
|Industrials
|7.7
|6.5
|Consumer Discretionary
|5.0
|6.6
|Information Technology
|3.8
|2.2
|Telecommunication Services
|3.4
|5.5
|Utilities
|2.2
|6.3
|Health Care
|0.0
|0.5
|-----
|-----
|Total
|100.0
|100.0
|-----
|-----
*excluding net current assets & fixed interest
Ten Largest Equity Investments (in percentage order)
Company
|Country of Risk
|% of
Equity Portfolio
|% of
Benchmark
|Itau Unibanco
|Brazil
|9.4
|6.0
|Banco Bradesco
|Brazil
|8.1
|6.1
|Petrobas
|Brazil
|8.0
|5.5
|AmBev
|Brazil
|7.0
|5.2
|Femsa
|Mexico
|4.5
|3.1
|Cielo
|Brazil
|3.8
|2.0
|Grupo Financiero Banorte
|Mexico
|3.5
|2.5
|Telefonica Brasil
|Brazil
|3.4
|1.3
|Credicorp
|Peru
|3.4
|2.0
|Cemex SAB
|Mexico
|3.2
|2.2
|Commenting on the markets, Will Landers, representing the Investment Manager noted;
Performance
For the month of August 2016, the Company's NAV rose by 2.0% and the share price rose by 3.2%, whilst the Company's benchmark, the MSCI EM Latin America Free Index, rose by 2.1% (all performance figures are in sterling terms).
An underweight to Chile added to returns as the Chilean peso weakened relative to the US dollar amid falling copper prices. Stock selection in Brazil also contributed positively to returns. An overweight to Petrobras contributed positively as the stock benefitted from a stronger oil price and positive developments in asset sales under its new management team, which was put in place by Brazil's new administration.
An off-benchmark position in Argentina weighed on returns driven by mixed economic data and uncertainty around potential tariff hikes in the country. Our lower than benchmark exposure to Colombia also detracted from returns as the country benefitted from a rally in oil prices and a finalized peace agreement with the FARC. Cielo detracted from returns as concerns regarding the regulatory environment resurfaced during the month.
Transactions/Gearing
During the month we added to Mexican real estate stock Fibra Uno given attractive valuations. In Brazil, we took profits in Petrobras given its recent strong performance while maintaining a higher than benchmark exposure. We exited Chilean retailer Falabella due to our increased concerns regarding the timing of a potential economic pick-up in Chile.
Net cash was approximately 1.0% at the end of August.
Positioning
Brazil remains attractive in our view. With the impeachment of former president Rousseff completed, we expect President Temer and his team to move the fiscal and growth agenda forward, providing an attractive background for Brazilian equities. Peru is favoured for similar reasons relating to the recently elected President Kuczynski. We are less enthusiastic about Chile, due to a lack of catalysts to improve growth in the near term, and Colombia given fiscal imbalances at current oil prices. We have a lower than benchmark exposure to Mexico given concerns surrounding its high valuation levels and political noise from both sides of the border. Overall, we are positive on the asset class as a result of the ongoing reform process in many countries, the low interest rate environment around the developed world and our expectation that 2017 could potentially provide positive surprises to growth expectations.
19 September 2016
