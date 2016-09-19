Regulatory News:

In April 2016 Sandvik (STO:SAND) announced its intention to consolidate operations to three business areas as well having identified non-strategic operations. The new structure was effective as of 1 July 2016.

Proforma numbers for the new business areas are available in the investor section on the website home.sandvik; proforma numbers. (http://www.home.sandvik/en/investors/financial-tables/)

Stockholm, 19 September 2016

Sandvik AB

Sandvik is a high-tech and global engineering group offering products and services that enhance customer productivity, profitability and safety. We hold world-leading positions in selected areas tools and tooling systems for metal cutting; equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries; products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as products for industrial heating. In 2015, the Group had approximately 45,000 employees and sales of 86 billion SEK in more than 150 countries within continuing operations.

