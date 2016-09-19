Millicom announced today the appointment of Rodrigo Diehl as its Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer. He will be assuming the role with immediate effect.

Rodrigo Diehl is joining Millicom as part of the company's drive to constantly improve its strategic rigour and maintain its competitive advantages in a rapidly transforming industry. Diehl will report to Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos.

Diehl brings a wealth of experience in the evolution of the telecommunications and technology sectors, and an in-depth understanding of the Latin American region, from his previous roles. Before joining Millicom, Diehl worked as a Partner at McKinsey Co. both in Germany and in Brazil where, since 2003, he advised telecommunications, technology and media leaders throughout Europe, the USA, Middle East and Latin America. As a leader of McKinsey's Telecom, Media and Technology Practice in Latin America, he has worked closely with telecom operators, IT service providers, software players and device manufacturers across diverse functions including strategy, operations and sales and marketing. Prior to joining McKinsey, he worked as a Senior Analyst and Planning Manager at Techint Group

Throughout his career, Diehl has helped governments define their vision and aspirations for the telecom and technology sectors, and published on trends and best practices in the industry. In this regard, he has authored several industry reports on behalf of McKinsey Co. Rodrigo was also a leader at Digital McKinsey, helping companies stay ahead of emerging digital technology and harnessing its power to shape new business models. He graduated with honours from the University of Buenos Aires and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Rodrigo speaks fluent English, Portuguese, Spanish and German.

Commenting on the new appointment, Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Ramos said: "I am delighted to welcome Rodrigo Diehl to Millicom. With his strengths and experience across the telecoms and technology ecosystem in Latin America in particular, Rodrigo will be able to help us to further hone our strategy as we continue to drive growth across the business."

Rodrigo Diehl added: "This is a transformational time for the digital and telecommunications space, and Millicom is well positioned in its markets to harness the converging power of mobile data, high-speed broadband and video for the benefit of its customers, business clients and also the wider community. I'm thrilled to be joining a business with extremely high potential and I look forward to supporting Millicom as it takes The Digital Lifestyle further."

About Millicom

Millicom is a leading telecom and media company dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing innovative and customer-centric digital lifestyle services through its principle brand, Tigo. Millicom employs more than 16,000 people and provides mobile services to more than 57 million customers, with a Cable footprint of more than 7.5 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular SA is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm under the symbol MIC. In 2015, Millicom generated revenue of USD 6.73 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of USD 2.27 billion.

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Tabitha Aldrich-Smith, Interim Communications Director

Tel: +352 277 59084 (Luxembourg)

+44 7971 919 610

press@millicom.com