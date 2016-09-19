WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 16 September 2016 was 2190.84p (ex income) 2198.70p (cum income).

Diluted for Treasury Shares

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, assuming the re-issue of all the 1,332,742 shares currently held in treasury, at the closing mid-market price on 16 September 2016 was 2187.95p (ex income) 2195.58p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

19 September 2016