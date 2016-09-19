

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced top-line results from the exploratory Phase 2 PRIDE-HD study, a 52-week, dose-ranging trial of pridopidine twice daily versus placebo, in the treatment of Huntington disease. The study was directed at measuring improvement in motor function and the effect on Huntington disease progression.



The company said the study showed a statistically significant impact on the endpoint of disease progression at 52 weeks following treatment with pridopidine at certain doses versus placebo, as measured by Total Functional Capacity. Safety and tolerability were consistent with the safety profile seen in previous studies and compatible with continued development. No new safety findings were reported.



The company said the results from the exploratory study will need to be confirmed in a Phase 3 program that will be developed in collaboration with relevant regulatory agencies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX