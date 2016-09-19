Lumeon Wins Corporate Vision's 2016 Technology Innovator Award for Best Digital Healthcare Company

LONDON, September 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Lumeon, a digital health company delivering innovative Care Pathway Management (CPM) solutions, has been named "Best Digital Healthcare Company" by Corporate Vision in its 2016 Technology Innovator Awards.

The 2016 Technology Innovator Awards highlight the businesses behind the most ground-breaking developments in technology. The prestigious awards process shines the spotlight on those pioneering IT firms that develop and implement cutting-edge technologies that will continue to enhance and fundamentally alter the business world for the better for many years to come.

Lumeon is at the forefront of digital healthcare with Care Pathway Manager, which enables providers to unify clinical and administrative workflows, automate tasks and deliver care that is measurable, predictable and controlled. It works with seven of the 10 leading independent healthcare providers in the UK, including Alliance Medical, Bupa and Nuffield Health, to create state-of-the-art care pathways that generate the best possible outcomes at the lowest cost.

Laura Hunter, Awards Co-ordinator, commented: "This awards programme turns the spotlight on the very best that the technology sector has to offer. It is a true honour to be able to reward the hard work and dedication of all of our deserving winners, and I would like to wish them the best of luck in the future."

Robbie Hughes, CEO of Lumeon, said, "We're pleased to be recognised by Corporate Vision for delivering innovative digital healthcare solutions to the market. We've helped scores of healthcare providers transform their business through the use of Care Pathway Management, so it's great to be recognised for those efforts."

About Lumeon

Lumeon is a digital health company that has defined the market for Care Pathway Management (CPM). From scheduling and revenue management to clinical reporting and aftercare, by looking across the end-to end care pathway, Lumeon addresses the system, and not just the symptom, behind healthcare transformation. Lumeon's customers number among Europe's fastest growing and most innovative healthcare providers including BUPA, Nuffield Health, Alliance Medical, HCA and Optegra. It is headquartered in London employing over 90 people. For more information about Lumeon please visit http://www.lumeon.com.