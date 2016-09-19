sprite-preloader
Montag, 19.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,057 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0B82Q ISIN: CA76125Y1051 Ticker-Symbol: RB4 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBEX RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROBEX RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,061
0,076
15:30
0,059
0,078
15:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROBEX RESOURCES INC
ROBEX RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROBEX RESOURCES INC0,0570,00 %