Presentations Will Focus on Building, Deploying and Managing Hybrid WANs using Software Defined Networking Technologies

Viptela

WHO: Pepe (Joseph) Garcia, Vice President of Systems Engineering for Viptela has more than

20 years of network architecture experience with SDN pioneer Nicira (now VMware),

Juniper Networks and Cisco. David Klebanov, Director Technical Marketing for Viptela has more than 15 years of experience

designing and deploying complex enterprise networks with Cisco and others. Ariful Huq, Product Manager for Viptela has more than 10 years of telecommunications

engineering experience with Juniper Networks and Sprint. WHAT: On Sep. 21 at 3pm, Ariful Huq will discuss hybrid networking versus broadband-only

approaches, on premise versus cloud deployments, cloud on-boarding, security

considerations for internet breakouts, high availability models and the use of cellular as a

last mile transport. On Sep. 22 at 2pm, Pepe Garcia will join an expert panel to provide best practices on

managing the development lifecycle of SD-WAN components once they are in production. On Sep. 22 at 3:50 pm, David Klebanov will present lessons learned from enterprises and

service providers who have deployed large scale SD-WANs. WHERE: SD-WAN Summit 2016, Novotel, Paris WHEN: September 21 and 22 HOW: To schedule a conversation with Viptela, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or

781-237-0341.

About Viptela

Viptela provides Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technology that virtualizes WAN infrastructure. The platform allows global companies to build carrier agnostic, policy-controlled and cost-effective WANs. Viptela has been deployed at thousands of sites by more than 25 Fortune 500 enterprises; and major carriers including Verizon and Singtel are using Viptela to deliver managed SD-WAN services. The company has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor and a Next Billion Dollar Startup by Forbes. Viptela is backed by Redline Capital, Northgate Capital and Sequoia Capital. For more information, visit: viptela.com or follow us on Twitter @viptela.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160919005444/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Marc Gendron PR

Marc Gendron, 781-237-0341

marc@mgpr.net