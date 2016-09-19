PokerStars and Prostate Cancer UK are Back in Force for the Ultimate 'Lads Night In'

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, September 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Fundraisers across UK will come together to play charity poker games on October 21

'Lads Night In', an annual one-night poker event bringing friends together at home to help fight prostate cancer, is returning for a second year on Friday, October 21. The event is being run by leading men's health charity, Prostate Cancer UK, and the world's number one poker site, PokerStars, an Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA) brand.

'Lads Night In' is calling on men and women of all ages to organise an evening in, play cards, and have a laugh while taking the opportunity to raise money and awareness for a great cause. Following on from the success of last year's at-home events and funds raised, where over 5,400 people took part and £114,000 was donated, we're asking for poker fans to spread the word, sign up and join in.

A special 'Lads Night In' pack, including a deck of cards, a dealer button and the rules of poker for anyone unfamiliarwith them, will be sent to those who register. To sign up and run a 'Lads Night In' people can visit http://www.prostatecanceruk.org/ladsnightin.

Sue Hammett, Head of Corporate Giving at Rational Group said: "PokerStars are delighted to once again be partnering with Prostate Cancer UK for the second annual 'Lads Night In'. One man dies every hour in the UK from this deadly disease and PokerStars want to help change that. So please, put the date in your diary, get your friends round and get ready to hold a 'Lads Night In' to remember."

Funds raised across the country will go towards groundbreaking research that could lead to earlier diagnosis and better treatments, as well as much-needed support services.

James Beeby, Director of Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK said: "We're proud to be partnering with PokerStars for the second year running. Our campaign is all about reaching men and inspiring them to be aware of their health. Through working with PokerStars, and encouraging as many people as possible to host a 'Lads Night In', we can together help stop prostate cancer being a killer once and for all."

To sign up and for full information about 'Lads Night In' visit http://www.prostatecanceruk.org/ladsnightin

Prostate Cancer UK and Men United:

Prostate Cancer UK leads the fight against prostate cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, drive improvements in treatment, and fight injustice in care. Now we've set ourselves the toughest challenge yet: to stop prostate cancer being a killer.

Through shifting the science over the next 10 years to focus on radical improvements in diagnosis, treatment, prevention and support, we can make prostate cancer a disease the next generation of men need not fear.

Key headline statistics

10,900 men die from prostate cancer in the UK each year. That's one man every hour.

It's the most common cancer in men, with 330,000 living with and after the disease in the UK.

Prostate cancer is set to become the most commonly diagnosed cancer of all in the UK in 2030 - which is why we must all act now to curb its power to kill.

Prostate cancer treatment often causes devastating, long term side-effects. Incontinence and erectile dysfunction strike at the heart of what it means to be a man.

Anyone with concerns about prostate cancer may contact Prostate Cancer UK's Specialist Nurses in confidence on 0800 074 8383 or online via the Live Chat instant messaging service: http://www.prostatecanceruk.org. The Specialist Nurse phone service is free to landlines and open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday with late opening until 8pm on Wednesdays .

with late opening until . Visit http://www.prostatecanceruk.org now to help beat this disease.

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 155 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars.com and PokerStars.eu operate globally under licenses from the Isle of Man and Malta governments, respectively. PokerStars also holds local licenses or approvals to offer services to players in many jurisdictions, including Italy, France, Estonia, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, United Kingdom, Schleswig-Holstein in Germany, Ireland, Romania and New Jersey in the United States of America.

PokerStars is the flagship brand of Rational Group, which operates gaming-related businesses and brands, including PokerStars, Full Tilt and the European Poker Tour. In 2012, 2013 and 2014, Rational Group companies in the UK and Isle of Man was recognised as one of the top 25 best places to work by the Great Place to Work Institute's Best Workplaces - Large category ranking. Rational Group entities in Costa Rica and Dublin also achieved the same accolade in their respective local rankings in 2014. PokerStars is ultimately owned by Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA).