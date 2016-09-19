Ruy Hirschheimer, Head of Electrolux Major Appliances Latin America and Executive Vice President of AB Electrolux, has decided to resign from his position, effective October 1, 2016. A process to recruit a successor has been initiated.

Ruy Hirschheimer joined Electrolux in 1998, as Head of Major Appliances in Brazil. Since 2002, he has held the position as Head of Major Appliances Latin America.

"During Ruy's tenure, Electrolux has grown into one of the top major appliances brands in Latin America, and Brazil is today a strategically important market. Many of the innovative concepts for product development that we today use across the Group were first introduced in Latin America under Ruy's leadership," said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of AB Electrolux. "I want to thank Ruy for his invaluable contributions and wish him all the best in the future."

Until a successor has been appointed, Ricardo Cons will act as interim head of Major Appliances Latin America. Ricardo Cons has held several positions within Electrolux Major Appliances Latin America during the years 1997-2011. Ruy Hirschheimer will remain as a senior advisor to Electrolux during the transition process.

