Jubilant Biosys Strengthens its Leadership Team With Two Key Appointments

BENGALURU, September 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Jubilant Biosys Ltd(Jubilant Biosys), a leader in collaborativedrug discovery, announced two new leadership appointments. Mr. Steven Hutchins has been appointed as President and Dr. Takeshi Yura has been appointed as Vice President of Medicinal Chemistry.



(Logo:http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160107/783587)



Mr. Steven Hutchins brings 26 years of pharmaceutical & healthcare experience and leadership toJubilant, including experience in business development, R&D as well as strategic partnerships. He has held senior management positions at Merck, BioDuro, WuXi AppTec, and Evotec where he was instrumental in leading the development of strategy, sales & marketing and commercialization of key strategic alliances.

"I am honored to assume the role of President of the Jubilant Drug Discovery Solutions family, which includes Jubilant Biosys, Jubilant Chemsys and Jubilant Discovery Services. Throughout my career, I have seen the power of collaboration in drug discovery from the view of a bench scientist as well as a business leader and can unequivocally state that it is the intersection of differing views and strategies that create true innovation. I look forward to working with our team, our clients and our research partners to bring both scientific and commercial success to each program,"said Mr.StevenHutchins, President, Jubilant Biosys.

Dr. Takeshi Yura has 28 years of experience in medicinal and organic chemistry. He had held various scientific positions at Tanabe Saiyaku, Bayer Yakuhin, Pfizer Nagoya Laboratories and Dishman Japan Ltd. Before joining Jubilant, he held a senior leadership position at AMRI as Vice President of Discovery and Development Services for Asia and General Manager for Singapore Research center.

Dr. Takeshi Yura, Vice President (Medicinal Chemistry), Jubilant Biosyssaid,"I am delighted to join Jubilant Biosys, a leading company providing drug discovery services.The capabilities of Jubilant Biosys are truly impressive and I look forward to contributing to further growth of the company by providing excellent services to our customers worldwide."

With these two key leadership appointments Jubilant intends to further expand its global reach, explore new business opportunities and strengthen its position as a leading collaborative partner for Drug Discovery Solutions and its proprietary innovation programs portfolio for out licensing.

About Jubilant Drug Discovery Solutions (JDDS):

JDDS comprises of Jubilant Biosys, Jubilant Chemsys and Jubilant Discovery Services and has presence in India at Bengaluru and Noida and in Malvern (USA). For more info: http://www.jubilantbiosys.com;http://www.jchemsys.com;http://www.jubl.com.

Media contacts:

Sudhakar Safaya

sudhakar_safaya@jubl.com



Neha Garg

Neha_garg@jubl.com

