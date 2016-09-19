

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced it has agreed to acquire Independence Tube Corp., an independent manufacturer of hollow structural section steel tubing, for $435 million.



ITC has the second highest market share in hollow structural section steel tubing, selling its products primarily through service centers, which are also an important channel to market for Nucor. The addition of ITC to Nucor's portfolio will allow Nucor to offer a wider selection of products to its fabricator and service center customers and strengthens the company's presence in the key nonresidential construction market.



Independence Tube Corp. operates four state-of-the-art facilities in Illinois and Alabama that annually produce roughly 600,000 tons and employ approximately 335 teammates.



