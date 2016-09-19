HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Crown World Mobility (CWM) -- the world-renowned provider of domestic and international end-to-end workforce mobility solutions -- is pleased to announce participation in CERC's (Canadian Employee Relocation Council) fast-approaching conference, Global Mobility: Building A Better Model, which will take place from September 25-27 at The Westin Bayshore in Vancouver, BC. Newly appointed CERC chair of the board and CWM's director of client services for North America, Tricia Cochran, will lead two classes at the renowned event, which is regarded for bringing together mobility professionals from across North America and beyond to uncover new mobility solutions, exchange ideas and grow networks.

CWM's workshops at the event will include:

RELOCATION 101

Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During this interactive workshop, led by Cochran and other leaders in global mobility, professionals will receive an excellent introduction to the field of corporate relocation management, examine practical strategies to manage a relocation program, and work through real case studies to reinforce positive solutions.





Monday, September 26, 3:45 to 5 p.m.

Cochran will helm a discussion on how technology is driving change in the mobility industry, while offering potential solutions to balancing corporate budgetary concerns with a down-to-earth management approach that keeps employees feeling valuable and looked after. This interactive session will explore the duty of care required by employers and many other topics.





"CERC is truly inspiring the evolution of global mobility," says Cochran. "I am honored to represent both the conference and CWM during this three-day event, and I look forward to discussing how we can take the new paradigm of international connectivity to the next level -- without losing that vital human touch employees crave."

With over eight years at CWM, and a combined 20 years in the corporate relocation and mobility industry, Cochran has truly cemented herself as a successful leader in developing business strategies and solutions for her clients' individual enterprise-wide business needs. Her recent jump from CERC vice chair to chair of the board only further marks her dedicated commitment to the field of global mobility.

"I am grateful for this new opportunity to get even more involved in developing working systems for corporations around the globe," adds Cochran. "And I couldn't be more excited to see my friends and peers at CERC 2016!"

For more information about CERC 2016, please visit: www.cerc.ca.

Visit Crown on the web at http://www.crownworldmobility.com.

Crown World Mobility

Crown World Mobility (www.crownworldmobility.com) is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage.

