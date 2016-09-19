MIDDLEBROOK, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent marketing, public relations and event-planning firm serving the tech and telecom industries, today announces its latest JSA TV Virtual Roundtable installment, "Network Security in 2016 & Beyond," to be webcast live on Friday, September 23 at 11:30 AM EDT. Ronald Gruia, Director of Emerging Telecoms for Frost & Sullivan will moderate the panel and will lead the discussion between panelists Jason Cook - Chief Information Security Officer, BT Global Services; Nick Russo - Chief Technology Officer, Host.net; and Leon Kuperman - Chief Technology Officer for ZENEDGE. The roundtable discussion will explore security with an eye on new technologies, increasing threats and possible solutions.

The Sept. 23 JSA TV Virtual Roundtable sets the stage for the upcoming CEO Roundtable, "IoT & Cybersecurity: Risks in the Supply Chain, Privacy & Defense" taking place at Telecom Exchange (TEX) LA, November 14 and 15 at Montage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. The CEO Roundtable is also moderated by Gruia and welcomes panelists from Fortinet, RedShift Networks, and ZENEDGE.

"Cyber threats against the network remains a critical concern worldwide. According to Forbes, corporations and governments around the globe are set to spend roughly $100 billion on cybersecurity over the next four to five years, not including IoT security, which could potentially add another $29 billion to these figures by 2020," comments Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO and Founder of JSA. "We are honored to have some of our industry's top cybersecurity experts and analysts on both our JSA TV Virtual and TEX LA CEO Roundtables weigh in on their assessments of network security in 2016, and their predictions for 2017."

The JSA TV CEO Virtual Roundtable series provides an outlet for multiple viewpoints on critical issues facing the telecom industry today, in an informative video format distributed to the JSA Community and all TEX attendees. TEX LA exhibit space is selling out quickly with over 60% of the exhibit tables sold; these tables are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. A limited number of sponsorship packages are also still available. Email info@thetelecomexchange.com for more information.

Upcoming JSA Virtual Roundtable topics leading up to TEX LA include: 5G and IoT, M&A: Reviewing the Big Deals of 2016 & Predictions for 2017, and more in 2017. To view all dates, topics, and speakers, please visit http://www.jaymiescotto.com/virtual-roundtables/. To submit your c-level for consideration for the next JSA TV Virtual Roundtable, please email media@jaymiescotto.com.

To learn more about JSA, please visit www.jaymiescotto.com.

About JSA

Celebrating more than a decade of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services for the tech and telecom industries.

Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top reporters, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom -- as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event, the Telecom Exchange (TEX). We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top thought leaders), Telecom News & Trends (our video newsletter) and Telecom News Now (our industry blog). To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jaymiescotto.com.

