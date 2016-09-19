Industry Veteran Chris Clark Joins Advanced Discovery as Vice President of Business Development

AUSTIN, Texas, September 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Advanced Discovery continues nationwide expansion with the addition of experienced account executive in Los Angeles

Advanced Discovery announced today the hiring of industry veteran Chris Clark as VP, Business Development, in Los Angeles. Chris has a long background in business development and account management for enterprise document, data, and legal services, most recently with FTI.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160418/356399LOGO )

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160916/408830 )



In his new role as Vice President of Business Development for Advanced Discovery, Chris will be based in Los Angeles with a focus on strategic accounts, putting his considerable knowledge at the service of Advanced Discovery's clients nationwide. Chris's decade of work in enterprise data and document services makes him a valuable resource for clients and addition to the Advanced Discovery team.

Chris expressed excitement about joining Advanced Discovery:

I am excited to be joining Advanced Discovery - particularly during this time of national and international growth for the company. Over the past decade in the industry, I have seen the quality of the services and tools Advanced Discovery offers and how they compare, and I look forward to helping bring those to new clients in Los Angeles.

Chris can be contacted at: chris.clark@advanceddiscovery.com.

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning, end-to-end eDiscovery services and software provider, supporting law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Millnet, LPI and Ditto, offer project planning and budgeting, data preservation and forensic collection, early case assessment, hosted review, managed document review, and more, from numerous state-of-the-art facilities around the world. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows, and provides industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery lifecycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US five consecutive years and recognition as a top provider by Legal Times, Texas' Best and other publications. More information is available at http://www.advanceddiscovery.com.