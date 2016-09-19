About one year ago, IMST was selected as an accredited LoRa™ Alliance certification test house for LoRaWAN™ certification. "The Certification testing against LoRaWAN V1.0.1 is a success story with more and more end-devices becoming available that have been certified", said Derek Hunt, Chairman of the LoRa Alliance Certification Committee. However the possibility of connecting an end-device to an operator's network successfully also depends on the quality of the radio implementation of the end-device.

"Operators should impose minimum end-device radio performance criteria to be able to ensure consistent service to all end-users. A way to achieve this is to add radiation performance measurements to the product test cycle", says Markus Ridder, Head of the Test Department at IMST.

The test setup for the radiation performance was developed and tested in close cooperation with Keysight Technologies.

From a regulatory point of view the main requirement for 868 MHz ISM devices is that the device's ERP should not radiate in excess of +14 dBm (or 25 mW) for any orientation. This sets the upper bound on the end-device radiated power and also includes the duty cycle restrictions. In general, with the measured effective TRP (Total Radiated Power) the first quality characteristic of an end device can be derived.

"The operator needs to ensure that the end device actually radiates as much power as possible to maximize the robustness and usable data rate of the uplink", says Mats Hansen from DIGIMONDO, who operate the first public LoRaWAN network in Germany. "In addition a measurement of the device's receiver performance is required", states Hansen. This is derived from the fact that LoRaWAN networks are symmetrical, bi-directional networks implying that the receiver performance of the end-device is also important.

For this the TIS (Total Isotropic Sensitivity) is measured, allowing for bi-directional performance characterisation of the end device.

Both measurements are performed in the accredited radio metrology laboratory at IMST. The software required on the end-devices is already installed on the end device if it has already passed the LoRaWAN Certification, which can also be performed in IMST laboratories.

The report that IMST provides as the output from LoRaWAN Radiation Performance measurement gives antenna diagrams showing the minimum and maximum values for the TRP and TIS. Based on these figures, a network operator can grade devices and ensure a good and smooth network availability and performance. Within development these measurements would help manufacturer to improve their designs.

Ruud Schellekens, CEO of 1M2M said:"We like to base our development on facts. IMST's LoRa measurement reports give us just that!"

About IMST

IMST GmbH is a leading design house and development centre for wireless modules, communication systems, chip design, antennas, EDA software and regulatory certification which uses an in-house certified regulatory test centre. IMST offers a standard product portfolio of radio modules with hardware/software as well as complete system and product design services. Individualised support during every phase of product development including wireless technologies, from initial consulting to series production, is one of the unique selling propositions of IMST. For more information, visit http://www.imst.com

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight is an US company that manufactures test and measurement equipment and software. In 2014, Keysight was spun off from Agilent Technologies, bringing with it the product lines focused on electronics and radio, leaving Agilent with the chemical and bio-analytical products.

About LoRa™ Alliance

The LoRa™ Alliance is an open, non-profit association has grown to over 370 members since its inception in March 2015, becoming one of the largest and fastest growing alliances in the technology sector. Its members are closely collaborating and sharing their experience to promote the LoRaWAN™ protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWA connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address the multiple IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a certification program to guarantee interoperability, LoRaWAN™ has already being deployed by major mobile network operators globally and is anticipated to widely expand in 2016. www.lora-alliance.org

