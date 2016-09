STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC



As at the 16 September 2016 the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share, including current period revenue, was 219.54 pence.



Note: Investments in unquoted investment funds are generally held at the valuations provided by the managers of those funds. The latest valuation for Vintage 1 Limited as at the 15th July 2016 is included.



Dated: 19 September 2016