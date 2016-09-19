NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 19, 2016) - NIGHT: SHIFT and Grizzly Griptape are proud to present a limited-edition collaboration of the goods that will be invading, or being invited to enter, homes this week. The first home the collection occupied was Grizzly Founder Torey Pudwill's place, before making its way to grizzlygang pro Boo Johnson's loft. Until the launch of NIGHT: SHIFT, there were very few options for anyone that wanted to curate their pad with the same style they run while out skateboarding. Starting today, the NIGHT: SHIFT x GRIZZLY collection of premium home goods for chilling at home in style and ultimate comfort, is available at retailers around the world.

"Grizzly pays attention to details, and wanted goods to deck out my home that have the style, quality and look that Grizzly and NIGHT: SHIFT are all about."

- Torey Pudwill

The NIGHT: SHIFT x GRIZZLY collection that includes comforter and duvet sets, throw blankets, pillows, shower curtains, bath and beach towels and more can be viewed here: http://nightshiftgoods.com/collections/grizzly.

Inspired by Grizzly's winter season graphics, each item is offered in the Gustavo, National Park, Rocky Mtn and Hockey colorways.

About NIGHT: SHIFT

NIGHT: SHIFT wants you to dress your bed, and is the first-and-only home décor brand inspired by music, art, beach and street fashion and skateboarding. Youth were curating their wardrobes from head-to-toe, but until NIGHT: SHIFT, there wasn't a brand offering graphic-driven bedding and home goods to fit their style. The company is shifting the way consumers dress their home by constantly offering a fresh collection of unique collaborations and original designs. NIGHT: SHIFT draws inspiration from popular street and contemporary fashion trends to create a seamless narrative that extends from closet to bed.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/9/19/11G114686/Images/grizly_1-8d035e3ecda4b378b59d59c8b3a64c8f.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/9/19/11G114686/Images/gizzly_2-c04cc18e48078efbae9f283e4d111beb.jpg

