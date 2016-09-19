

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Colville, Washington-based Gallo Meats LLC., is recalling about 82 pounds of various sausage, beef and lamb products because they did not receive federal inspection although a mark of inspection was on the package.



The Italian sausage, beef and lamb items were produced on various dates between April 20 and July 27, 2016. The products include 12-16 oz. cryovac packages of 'HOT ITALIAN SAUSAGE,' 12-16 oz. cryovac packages of 'GROUND LAMB,' 12-16 oz. cryovac packages of 'BEEF FLANK STEAK.'



These products were sold to customers in Washington state. No reports of adverse reactions have been reported.



The problem was discovered when FSIS inspectors observed product that was marked with the USDA mark of inspection that was not produced during FSIS inspection.



