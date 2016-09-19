Regulatory News:

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting August 31, 2016 2,503,428,524 2,530,348,057

A total number of 2,741,599,965 voting rights were attached to the 2,503,428,524 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

200,662,536 voting rights attached to the 100,331,268 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. subsidiaries that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.233-31 of the French Commercial Code, and

10,589,372 voting rights attached to the 10,589,372 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code

