PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Veritomyx, Inc., a leading innovator in mass spectral analysis software, today announced that Drs. Simone Sidoli and Katarzyna Kulej, collaborating from the Garcia Lab at the University of Pennsylvania, have authored a discovery-enabling scientific poster with important new findings showing how PeakInvestigator™ software significantly improved peptide sequencing and protein identifications from database search methods. The poster will be presented at the 15th Human Proteome Organization World Conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Sept. 18-22, 2016.

The research team utilized PeakInvestigator™ v1.3 software services ("PeakInvestigator"), to obtain 29% more confident peptide sequences and 19% more protein IDs in a complex human phoshoproteome study, when compared to results from the instrument software. In earlier phases of this three-part study, they found that the peptide sequences obtained with PeakInvestigator masslists produced up to 18% higher Mascot scores, as PeakInvestigator outperformed other peak picking software (OpenMS and the instrument's apex-picking software). In the first phase, the methods were validated against 216 synthetic peptides. The second phase consisted of a medium-complexity Yeast proteome analysis. The final study was a complex human phosphoproteome, where PeakInvestigator centroiding resulted in the significantly increased confident peptide sequences and protein IDs, and also yielded up to 17% more highly-confident phosphate group localizations within the sequence.

Drs. Sidoli and Kulej (Garcia Lab, U. Penn), reported: "Analyzing a complex human phosphorylated proteome sample, we found that PI v1.3 peak detection and centroiding results yielded 29% more phosphopeptides from the latest Mascot software, versus Mascot results generated from the masslists provided by the instrument software we relied upon. PeakInvestigator results also substantially improved the peptide sequence scores confidence, and yielded significantly more phosphate group localization calls within those sequences."

Dr. Sidoli added: "In life sciences R&D, the time efficiency of discovery and development efforts is critical, and minimizing the waste and diversion of misdirected efforts is essential. I was most impressed with the efficiency impact received from the PeakInvestigator software. This is a very important value, and I anticipate that PeakInvestigator software will play a central role in mass spec driven R&D going forward."

Mr. Jeffrey N. Peterson, CEO & Chairman of Veritomyx, said: "We fully agree that R&D effectiveness hinges on matters of speed, completeness and accuracy. Whether starting from new or existing raw mass spectral files, at just pennies per scan the more complete and precise peak lists provided by PeakInvestigator software offer significantly improved biomarker discovery and validation rates, and provide faster, more accurate biomarker identification and quantitation results."

Mr. Peterson continued: "We enjoyed our collaboration with the Garcia Lab team at U. Penn, and were delighted with the value that PeakInvestigator software was able to deliver for our colleagues. We will be presenting these collaboration results in a scientific poster at HUPO 2016 in Taipei on Monday, September 19, 2016, and in our booth throughout the week."

About PeakInvestigator™ Software Services

PeakInvestigator delivers a revolutionary new signal-processing strategy for the fully-automated extraction of more complete, precise and reproducible data from mass spectra. The revelation of multiple components hidden in unresolved peaks allows researchers to mine critical new information from their mass spectra that previously went undetected. PeakInvestigator offers researchers in all fields access to important new discoveries not just from new mass spectrometry research, but also freshly-mined from their archives of existing raw mass spectral data.

PeakInvestigator software processes raw mass spectral scan files, and delivers an automated, user-independent data analysis with an effective 3-4X resolution increase beyond that provided by the mass spec hardware/software platform. It also defines and accesses meaningful signals differentiated from near-noise levels, far beyond traditional operational capabilities.

Hidden discovery challenges that would otherwise demand expensive upgrades in mass spectrometry hardware (assuming precious samples were even available for re-analysis) can instead be solved for pennies per scan as PeakInvestigator post-processes existing data. PeakInvestigator is designed to process entire or partial LC/MS, GC/MS, CE/MS or other scan sets, or just a single spectrum.

PeakInvestigator utilizes efficient high-performance cloud computing resources offered securely in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) format. A simple public application-programming interface (API) is freely available for implementation within users' existing mass spectrometry workflows. This leaves their validated workflow intact, while selectively accessing new PeakInvestigator capabilities.

For immediate and convenient access, MZmine PeakInvestigator™ Edition extends MZmine 2, a popular open-source mass spectrometry workflow platform, to include PeakInvestigator in its mass detection options. PeakInvestigator™ Direct Access allows users to upload and process one or more mass scans directly through their browser.

About Veritomyx, Inc.

Veritomyx, Inc. develops, markets and sells access to innovative software solutions addressing long-standing limitations in mass spectrometry signal processing and biomolecular identification challenges. Across the life sciences, the complexity of biological samples often present demands to detect and resolve overlapped information, or to deliver extraordinary signal analysis sensitivity and precision in proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics, etc. These challenges extend into the food/agriculture sector, and beyond into petroleum, industrial, and environmental applications.

Veritomyx is a majority-owned subsidiary of Target Discovery, Inc., an innovator in personalized medicine that specializes in the discovery, validation, and utilization of protein isoforms to improve clinical diagnosis and management of disease.

For easy access to download the resources noted above, simple account setup for PeakInvestigator™, or for more information about Veritomyx, please visit:

http://www.veritomyx.com

Contact Information

Dr. Adam Tenderholt

Program Manager

adam.tenderholt@veritomyx.com

650-812-8134



