

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lyft President and Co-Founder John Zimmer expects that in next five years autonomous vehicle fleets will quickly become widespread and will account for the majority of Lyft rides.



Zimmer expressed his predictions in his manifesto, titled 'The Third Transportation Revolution: Lyft's Vision for the Next Ten Years and Beyond,' on Medium.



Zimmer said autonomous cars will help cities of the future to be built around people, not vehicles.



Also by 2025, Zimmer says personal car ownership in US cities will be a thing of the past, as 'when networked autonomous vehicles come onto the scene, below the cost of car ownership, most city-dwellers will stop using a personal car altogether.'



Last January, Lyft announced a partnership with General Motors to launch an on-demand network of autonomous vehicles.



