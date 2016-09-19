OKLAHOMA CITY, OK--(Marketwired - September 19, 2016) - The Scottsdale Mint Biblical Coin Series highlights stories from the Bible. Some of the stories include The Good Samaritan, The Last Supper, The Ten Commandments and more. The Valley of Dry Bones, depicting Ezekiel's vision that represents the rebirth of Israel, is the fifth release of 2016 and the 11th release of the overall Biblical Series.

This 2 oz coin is cast from .999 fine Silver with antique finishing and a high relief, rimless design. The reverse depicts Gustave Doré's illustration of Ezekiel overlooking a field of skeletons and corpses coming back to life. The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by the weight, face value and purity. The edge is engraved with the unique serial number given to each coin.

"The Valley of Dry Bones is another phenomenal addition to this dramatic series," APMEX Vice President of Merchandising Andrew Martineau said. "This epic design from Gustave Doré captured in Silver stays true to what we have seen from the entire series so far. We are very excited to see what the rest of the series has in store."

With a limited mintage of 1,499, the 2 oz Silver Valley of the Dry Bones coin is the perfect addition to the Biblical Series. Each coin comes with a certificate of authenticity, listing minting specifications and a unique serial number matching the laser-engraved number on the coin's edge. The certificate also features the story of the Valley of Dry Bones and Gustave Doré's artwork, "The Vision of the Valley of Dry Bones," the design was based from. The Scottsdale Mint issues the coin by the authority of the island of Niue, where it is legal tender.

This beautiful coin is now available for purchase at APMEX.

About APMEX, Inc.

For more than 15 years, APMEX has been one of the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailers. Boasting over $7.7.5 billion in transactions, APMEX was recently ranked the #1 Specialty E-Retailer and #42 out of 500 e-retailers by Internet Retailer Magazine. APMEX has the largest selection of bullion and numismatic items provided by a retailer, boasting more than 10,000 products. Product offerings include all U.S. Mint bullion such as Gold, Silver and Platinum American Eagle coins. APMEX also sells products from leading mints around the world including The Royal Mint, Perth Mint, Royal Canadian Mint and many others. APMEX is a member of the American Numismatic Association, the International Precious Metals Institute and the Industry Council for Tangible Assets. For additional information, visit www.APMEX.com or call (800) 375-9006.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/9/19/11G114723/Images/709x300-PR-image-for-Biblical-Dry-Bones-64d9475a2cefb52ab6ec844fbe9ab199.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/9/19/11G114723/Images/115x1115-PR-image-for-Biblical-Dry-Bones-fc5cd268004182289feb3d897cb5ec10.jpg

Whitney McCown

Whitney.McCown@apmex.com