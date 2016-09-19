LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - September 19, 2016) - UCLA Extension Fall quarter courses begin today, Monday, Sept., 19. With more than 150 certificates, UCLA Extension programs offer professional development, degree credit, and personal enrichment.

"Our programs and certificates in continuing education help professionals, college students, and others develop knowledge and skills to advance in their careers, in higher education, and in their individual pursuits," said Wayne Smutz, Dean of Continuing Education and UCLA Extension. "Our rigorous and practical content is accessible from virtually anywhere with courses presented online, Downtown Los Angeles, Westwood, and on the UCLA campus. Furthermore, our partnership with other schools offers flexibility to adults pursuing degree completion."

New programs this fall range from arts, business and management, entertainment, legal, education, engineering, IT, and more. Some highlights include

Accounting and Finance

Architecture & Interior Design

Biotechnology Engineering

Coding Boot Camp at UCLA Extension

Design Communication Arts

GIS & Geospatial Technology

Emergency Management & Homeland Security

Entertainment Studies | Showrunner & Editing Series

Health Care Management & Leadership

Writers' Program: Intensive Screenwriting Workshops

Paralegal Training Program

Small Business Management

User Experience (UX)

and more.

In addition, UCLA Extension partners with UCLA professional schools to offer continuing education in public health, applied science, dentistry, GIS, and Continuing Education of the Bar (CEB).

Other educational collaborators accepting UCLA Extension course credits include: master's degree in Education, Central Michigan University; master's degree in Interior Architecture, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (Architecture & Interior Design); MS in Engineering , University of Wisconsin-Platteville (Construction, Project Management, Communications Systems); and a master's degree in Kinesiology, California State University, Northridge, (Fitness Instruction).

UCLA Extension serves adult learners locally, regionally, and globally with a deep commitment to advancement and enrichment. At UCLA Extension, adults and professionals never stop learning. Register online at www.uclaextension.edu.

About UCLA EXTENSION

UCLA Extension is the continuing education division of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). We offer courses evenings and weekends in Westwood and Downtown L.A., plus online courses available around the globe. Courses range from business, arts, engineering, and IT, to entertainment studies, public policy, public health, humanities, and more. Explore UCLA Extension at www.uclaextension.edu

