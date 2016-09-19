The global super-junction metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global super-junctionMOSFET market for 2016-2020. Based on application platform, the market has been segmented into the following: laptop adapters, desktop PCs, flat TVs, lighting supplies, server power supplies, and others. In 2015, the laptop adapters segment was the highest revenue-generating application segment in the global super-junction MOSFET market, accounting for a share of close to 22%.

"One of the key factors for the high growth in the laptop adapters segment is the increasing integration of rapid charging features in laptops. Reducing weight and dimension of the laptops with lower levels of power loss and heat dissipation are also some of the factors contributing toward the growth of this segment," says Navin Rajendra, an industry expert at Technavio for research on semiconductorequipment

Technavio hardwareandsemiconductor research analysts segment the global super-junction MOSFET market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

CAGR comparison of different regions 2016-2020

Geography CAGR (2016-2020) EMEA 14.85% APAC 14.01% Americas 7.03% Source: Technavio

APAC: largest super-junction MOSFET market

The consumerelectronics industry is growing rapidly in APAC, especially in countries such as China, Japan, and India, thereby fostering the demand for super-junction MOSFETs. Consumer electronic goods such as flat TVs, smartphones, notebook computers, and mobile phone adapters use discrete power semiconductors such as super-junction MOSFETs.

"The market in APAC will grow significantly during the forecast period because of the increasing demand for super-junction MOSFETs from semiconductor manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan," says Navin.

APAC will dominate the global super-junction MOSFET market during the forecast period. The super-junction MOSFETs market in APAC was valued at USD 351 million in 2015 and will reach USD 676.1 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=52633

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Super-junction MOSFET market EMEA

The super-junction MOSFET market in EMEA was valued at USD 208.7 million in 2015 and will reach USD 417 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period. Since 2009, the European Union has promoted the use of the wind and solar power to produce electric power. In addition, the introduction of government regulations to use renewable energy sources for the production of electric power has accelerated the demand for super-junction MOSFETs. Super-junction MOSFETs are especially useful when electric power is generated from fluctuating sources.

The value of super-junction MOSFETs per megawatt of installed output is a number of times higher than conventional coal-fired or nuclear power plants. Furthermore, the use of super-junction MOSFETs in photo voltaic (PV) systems is increasing in EMEA, mainly because of the falling prices of solar panels and government-backed programs. The European Union has adopted the eco-design directive to develop electric motors for greater energy efficiency. All these developments in EMEA will drive the super-junction MOSFET market in this region during the forecast period.

Super-junction MOSFET market in the Americas

The super-junction MOSFET market in the Americas was valued at USD 90.4 million in 2015 and will reach USD 126.9 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period. The market in the Americas is growing at a slow pace mainly because of the presence of a small number of semiconductor manufacturers in the Americas. In addition, semiconductor manufacturers in the Americas will shift their production sites to APAC to minimize their cost structure and expand their production facilities.

The top vendors in the global super-junction MOSFET market highlighted in the report are:

Fairchild Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics NV

Toshiba

Vishay Intertechnology

Browse Related Reports:

Global Semiconductor IP Market 2016-2020

Global Power Management ICs Market 2016-2020

Global Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160919005598/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com