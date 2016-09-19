Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of cancer, announced today that Bpifrance has awarded the Company an interest-free loan of €2M for Innovation (prêt à taux zéro pour l'Innovation - PTZI).

The interest-free loan, repayable from September 2019, aims to support the development of Nanobiotix's lead product, NBTXR3, which is currently under registration trial (Phase II/III) with Soft Tissue Sarcoma. Nanobiotix has recently filed for a CE Mark for the product.

A nanomedicine product in registration phase

NBTXR3 is a first-in-class radio-enhancer based on the NanoXray technology, designed for direct injection into cancerous tumors. The product is engineered to increase the dose and efficacy of radiotherapy without increasing toxicity or causing damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

NBTXR3 is currently in clinical development in six indications: Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Head and Neck cancers, Prostate, Liver cancers (primary and metastases) and rectal (via PharmaEngine, partner for the Asia Pacific area).

Philippe Mauberna, CFO of Nanobiotix, commented: "Bpifrance has shown Nanobiotix a continual high level of support since our inception for which we are very pleased. This interest-free loan will contribute to financing the last steps of the NBTXR3 registration study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma. This is an exciting period for the Company."

Bpifrance, a historic partner of the Company

Bpifrance (ex OSEO), has supported Nanobiotix's dynamic development for over 12 years. This support has taken a number of forms such as repayable grants or inclusion in Strategic Industrial Innovation (ISI) programs, such as the "NICE project", a collaborative project dedicated to liver cancers and managed by Bpifrance.

Eric Tossah, Bpifrance, commented: The Bpifrance team is delighted to put this new loan together for Nanobiotix which demonstrates our deep support and confidence in this innovative French technology. Nanobiotix is rapidly growing with an international and renowned management team. They launched an affiliate in the Boston area two years ago, and have welcomed a number of North American life sciences specialist investors. »

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of cancer. The Company's first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to provide a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.

NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.

Nanobiotix's lead product NBTXR3, based on NanoXray, is currently under clinical development for soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, rectal cancer (PharmaEngine) and liver cancers (HCC and liver metastases). The Company has partnered with PharmaEngine for clinical development and commercialization of NBTXR3 in Asia.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company Headquarter is based in Paris, France. Affiliate in Cambridge, United States.

For more information, please visit www.nanobiotix.com

About Bpifrance: www.bpifrance.fr

Bpifrance, a subsidiary of the French state and the "Caisse des Dépôts" and the entrepreneurs' trusted partner, finances businesses from the seed phase to IPO, through loans, guarantees and equity investments.

Bpifrance also provides operational services and strong support for innovation, export, and external growth in partnership with Business France and Coface. Bpifrance offers to businesses a large range of financing opportunities at each key step of their development, including offers adapted to regional specificities. With its 45 regional offices (90% of decisions are made locally) Bpifrance represents a strategic tool for economiccompetitiveness dedicated to entrepreneurs.

Bpifrance acts as a back-up for initiatives driven by the French State and the Regions to tackle 3 goals:

Contributing to SME's growth

Preparing tomorrow's competitiveness

Contributing to the development of a positive entrepreneur ecosystem.

With Bpifrance, businesses benefit from a powerful, efficient and close representative, to answer all their needs in terms of financing, innovation and investment.

More info: www.bpifrance.fr - Follow us: @bpifrance

