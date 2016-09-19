PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has begun a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Budapest to revitalize the maternity department at the Jahn Ferenc Hospital. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Budapest, which is home to the PPG Trilak architectural coatings plant.

The project kickoff last weekend brought together more than 30 PPG volunteers, who spent a day revitalizing a hallway in the hospital's maternity department. PPG is providing $20,000, including new Héra Clean waterborne, washable interior paint and Trinát Aqua trim paint, to help repaint the entire maternity ward by the end of this year.

The Jahn Ferenc Hospital maternity department has 81 beds, sees more than 5,000 patients each year and includes more than 43,000 square feet (more than 4,000 square meters) of walls that will be repainted as part of the PPG project. So far, the hallway and waiting room have been brightened with colorful designs to welcome mothers-to-be and their families.

"As Hungary's leading paint factory, it is important to us at PPG Trilak to help those in need and demonstrate our corporate social responsibility," said István Miavecz, PPG Trilak managing director, architectural coatings, Hungary. "We are excited to start our first Colorful Communities project for PPG in Hungary, and we hope to plan more local charitable projects in the future."

The Colorful Communities program is PPG's signature initiative for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program increases PPG's commitment to invest in communities by adding $10 million to support efforts made during a 10-year period. It supports projects that transform community assets, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products. PPG completed 11 Colorful Communities projects in 2015, and it expects to complete about 30 more this year.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We donated more than $7.8 million in 2015 to hundreds of community organizations across 20 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in industries related to coatings and specialty materials. Plus, we empower PPG employees to make an impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com and follow @PPG_Communities on Twitter.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.3 billion in 2015. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Colorful Communities are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

