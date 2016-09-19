Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North Sea Oil and Gas Upstream Market Outlook to 2021" report to their offering.

The oil gas upstream business segment is the first chronological link in the chain of petroleum industry. This segment works through high-tech exploration and production methods; utilizes specialized controls and computer applications for developing oil sands and heavy oil in cold-climates, and in the harshest offshore environments.

Starting with the aerial surveys, followed by surface observation and later exploring beneath the earth's surface through seismic surveys is a challenge for this sector. Furthermore, this activity has a tough aim of enhancing oil recovery, while also managing the environmental impact. Crude oil is the most actively traded commodity in the world and the market is dominated by large conglomerates that are competing for ever dwindling resources, thus creating a stronger market rivalry.

This multi-faceted environment has been capable of adapting to the technological advancements such as digitization, robotics and analytics, in turn fueling the midstream and downstream processes. In 2015, there was an increase in supply and a decline in demand that caused a systemic imbalance for the economies around the world. The North Sea is expected to fill the production backlog by completing the drilled-but-uncompleted (DUC) wells, as a result of the price of crude oil settling at a profitable rate.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. The North Sea Upstream Oil and Gas Scenario

7. The North Sea Oil and Gas Fields

8. Company Profiles of key players

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vfzc68/north_sea_oil_and

Related Topics: Gas, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

