Technavio's latest report on the global agricultural biologicals marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Agricultural biologicals are crop protection inputs in agricultural practices, which are organic and ecological in nature. They prevent the use of synthetic and chemical fertilizers like biocides, genetic modifications, and other chemical fertilizers, which subsequently helps protect the environment. The global agricultural biologicals market is expected to post a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global agricultural biologicals marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Advent of liquid biofertilizers

Penetration of organic foods

Government regulations supporting the use of bio-based products in agriculture

Advent of liquid biofertilizers

One of the major innovations in agricultural biologicals market is the introduction of liquid biofertilizers. Liquid biofertilizers are special liquid formulations containing not only the desired microorganisms and their nutrients but also special cell protectants or chemicals. This promotes the formation of resting spores or cysts that help the biofertilizer attain a longer shelf life and tolerance to adverse conditions. Carrier-based biofertilizers, which are solid, have a shelf life of only six months. This is the reason behind the carrier-based, or solid biofertilizers, not gaining much momentum among farmers. Such defects have been omitted in liquid biofertilizers.

"The shelf-life of liquid biofertilizers is two years, and they are tolerant to greater temperatures and UV radiation. Also, the microbe density in such biofertilizers is higher compared to solid biofertilizers and can easily be maintained up to two years," says Mantri Charan Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for agricultural equipment research. Therefore, the application of one milliliter of liquid biofertilizers is equivalent to the application of one kilogram of a five-month-old carrier-based biofertilizer, making liquid biofertilizers thousand times more effective and feasible in nature.

Moreover, the application procedure of liquid biofertilizers is very simple compared to the traditional biofertilizers' application process. They are applied using hand sprayers, power sprayers, and fertigation tanks and as a basal manure mixed with farmyard manure. Also, liquid biofertilizers have a large-scale enzymatic activity that improves product resistance to contamination. Thus, liquid biofertilizers are expected to witness a greater adoption rate among farmers, making the product highly favorable.

Penetration of organic foods

Due to a shift in consumer preferences, the market for organic food products market is growing at a significant rate of 25%-30%. Major factors behind the rise in demand for organic food are an increase in the number of health conscious individuals, increasing environmental concern, and government support toward awareness and use of organic products.

Also, the increase in the distribution to the retail sector is playing an important role in serving the needs of health-conscious consumers. Major supermarket chains like Wal-Mart and Costco in the US are expanding their offerings of organic food. Moreover, the restaurant industry in most developed countries serves its health-conscious consumers with a menu that has organic options. The market for organic food products is also anticipated to benefit from subsidies, financial aids, and R&D programs organized by many different government and non-government organizations, like Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), Switzerland; Agricultural Processed Food Products Exports Development Authority (APEDA), India; and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support farmers switching from traditional to organic farming. The growth of the organic food industry, is increasing the demand for agricultural biologicals and organic manures, as these are the prerequisites of organic farming.

Government regulations supporting the use of bio-based products in agriculture

The growing need for sustainable agricultural techniques has led to the adoption of bio-based products by farmers. As a result, there are a rising number of government initiatives to help promote the use of biofertilizers. For instance, under the National Project on Organic Farming (NPOF), the Government of India has been promoting the production of many different organic inputs, a major part of which are agricultural biologicals. The NPOF provides financial assistance of up to 25% of the total financial outlay, and a credit ceiling of upto USD 59,504 for setting up agricultural biologicals' production units.

Another problem related to the availability and accessibility of agricultural biologicals is that they are not regulated in an appropriate manner. Hence, the product is highly unreliable for most farmers. To tackle this issue, well-defined procedures have been put in place by the government bodies of many countries, which have been accepted by the industry for the registration of agricultural biologicals. "Countries like Zimbabwe and South Africa have mandated their national biotechnology institutions to address all bio-safety issues to ensure that their products are safe for plants, animals, humans, and the environment, all while creating a suitable atmosphere for innovation," says Mantri.

