WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While many of the major sectors have given up their earlier gains, steel stocks continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Monday. The NYSE Arca Steel Index is jumping by 2.2 percent, continuing to recover after hitting a two-month closing low last Tuesday.



Brazil's CSN (SID), U.S. Steel (X), and Olympic Steel (ZEUS) are turning in some of the steel sector's best performances on the day.



