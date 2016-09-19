MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Thousands of students around the region are now primed for another school year, as Flow rolled out its summer camps and back-to-school initiatives around the Caribbean to support students and their families.

Each year, Flow, the regional communications and entertainment provider, partners with local and national community groups to host youth development camps that provide a positive and fun learning environment covering everything from sports, technology and career development. As students get ready for the new academic year, Flow has embarked on its annual Back-to-School initiatives across the region to ensure that students are well prepared to head back to the classroom.

Flow's Acting President, Michele English, stated, "We place a lot of emphasis on supporting and engaging youth throughout the Caribbean. We want to ensure that the programs we initiate are enjoyable and provide an environment that fosters learning and growth as we pursue our mission of 'Connecting Communities and Transforming Lives.'"

In Barbados, Flow teamed up with the Ministry of Community Development to facilitate an "IT for Teens Summer Program" to sharpen kids' computer skills. The Company also launched a 'Flow Vision Summer Student Experience' giving teens invaluable insight into potential careers in Sales, Marketing, Accounts, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Regulatory, IT, and Corporate Communications. Similarly, in St. Vincent, Flow hosted its Annual Internet Summer School program for children eight and older to teach them how to unlock the potential of the Internet.

In St. Lucia, the focus was on the classroom of play. There, Flow teamed up with the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports to host the '758 Champions Tour,' which gave sixth grade students a chance to meet with members of the island's Olympic team. They learned from past and present Olympians -- about the importance of discipline and character, not just in sports, but also as an approach to life.

Then, just prior to the start of the new academic year, Flow launched its annual Back-to-School initiatives across the Caribbean.

In Jamaica, Flow held its 7th annual Skool Aid event -- the biggest back-to-school fair in the Caribbean that drew more than 30k children, parents and guardians this year. The highly anticipated event is a place where children get free medical and dental examinations; free haircuts and beauty consultations; free book bags and lunch kits; and discounted school supplies. The event helps ensure that students have what they need to head back to the classroom. After this year's event, one newspaper reported, "several parents praised Flow...saying the fair helped to ease the financial burden of back-to-school expenses."

English added, "We are confident it's going to be a great year for Caribbean youth heading back to the classroom eager to embrace their education and experiences. We are proud to be a part of the process. The entire Flow family extends our best wishes for a successful school year to the children, teachers, school administrators and parents all around the Caribbean."

