

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill has appointed Jim Slater as managing director in Europe, as the Mexican-themed casual restaurant chain looks to expand its operations in Europe.



Based in the U.K., Slater will oversee the strategy, development and growth of Chipotle's European business. Slater most recently served as the managing director of Costa Coffee in the U.K. and Ireland.



'Jim not only believes in our commitment to change the way people think about and eat fast food, but he also celebrates our vision of building teams of top performers empowered to achieve high standards,' said Steve Ells, Chipotle founder, chairman and co-CEO, in a statement. 'We have great confidence in his abilities and expertise, and believe his leadership will help us enhance and grow our business in Europe.'



Chipotle's European business includes six restaurants in London, five units in France and one in Germany.



